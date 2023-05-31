Two hospitalised after night-time home invasion at Carlton

Updated
A man, 81, and a woman, 76, were hospitalised following a home invasion in Carlton overnight.
Emergency services were called to a home on Edward Street about 11pm on Tuesday.
"Officers attached to St George Police Area Command attended along with NSW Ambulance paramedics," a police statement said.
"Police have been told the occupants were asleep when three people - wearing dark clothing with their faces covered - forced entry to the home of an 81-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman.
"The 76-year-old woman, who was asleep in the lounge room, was woken before being restrained by one of the men.
"The 81-year-old man was in an upstairs bedroom when he was assaulted and threatened with a firearm, before the men fled with a small amount of cash, a safe and the keys to their sedan.
"The vehicle was abandoned a short distance away."
Police said the man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries before being taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition.
"The woman was not injured, however taken to Hospital as a precaution," the statement said.
"A crime scene was established which is being forensically examined and detectives have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.