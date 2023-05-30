St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Shire developer Sammut Group opens showroom in Cronulla mall featuring five of its projects

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 31 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:30am
A sales consultant discusses the Vue development, which will be built on the block opposite the northern end of the mall. Picture by John Veage
A showroom featuring five apartment projects being undertaken by Sutherland Shire developer Sammut Group has opened in Cronulla mall.

