A showroom featuring five apartment projects being undertaken by Sutherland Shire developer Sammut Group has opened in Cronulla mall.
Called Collection, the showroom is divided into five pods, each focusing on one of four Cronulla developments and the other on the 37-level Gold Cost project, Coast.
The Cronulla developments are:
The new showroom includes interactive televisual displays which are connected to a live App and a large, interactive 3D model of Vue.
Potential buyers can view many aspects, including floorplans and sight-lines to fixtures and finishes.
The showroom at located at 76 Cronulla Street is open from Monday to Sunday, 10.30am - 3.30pm, or by appointment.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.