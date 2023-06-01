Aldi has ditched plans for a large retail-residential development on the Caringbah Marketplace site and, instead, will build a store only, which will be of similar size to the present building.
Caringbah Marketplace closed in 2012 and Aldi bought the property two years later.
Plans were proposed in closed-door talks with Sutherland Shire Council for a development comprising 58 apartments above shops, linked by an air bridge to a multi-level car park on the council car park site.
However, agreement could not be reached, and the building has remained vacant and in growing disrepair.
A development application (DA), with a construction cost of $14 million, was lodged with the council this week.
The DA proposes the demolition of the existing building and its replacement with an Aldi store, which will be single storey to Kingsway and two storeys at the rear.
Under the plans, the store will be on Kingsway level, with pedestrian access from front and back, with a ramp, stairs and lifts.
A cafe / coffee shop will be located inside Kingsway entrance. There will also be a warehouse and staff areas on this level.
There will be two levels of basement parking for 72 cars, including two accessible spaces near access ramps and lifts, and 3 motorcycles will be provided below the retail floor. Space will be provided for bicycle parking.
Capacity for future electric vehicle charging stations will be provided.
New awnings will be installed along the Kingsway frontage "to contribute to the streetscape presentation and provide weather protection for pedestrians".
"While the proposed Aldi store is similar in scale to the existing Caringbah Marketplace building, the proposed new building is slightly taller and features an extended built form to the eastern boundary, replacing an open loading area with an enclosed and acoustically treated loading dock," the DA said.
"This extension of building scale is unlikely to present any adverse overshadowing, amenity or visual impacts for those living and working in the area."
The DA said the cafe, providing a maximum of 24 seated patrons, would "contribute to activating the Kingsway street front".
Proposed shopping hours are 8.30am to 8pm, and to 9pm on Thursdays.
The proposed development, including the cafe, will employ up to 20 staff.
"With the exception of the cafe/coffee shop located at the store entry, which will prepare and sell hot drinks and café food, the Aldi store will not include other kitchens, delicatessens, bakeries or any other food preparation areas," the DA said.
"All Aldi retail goods are pre-packaged at Aldi's main warehouse in Prestons and delivered in ALDI controlled and operated vehicles."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.