Taking offence as barrier encloses Kogarah High playing field.

A rare piece of green open space in the high-density heart of Kogarah has been fenced-off by the Department of Education after decades of community use.
The green space is bounded by Gladstone and Victor Street and is known as the Kogarah High Oval.
But for decades, Kogarah residents have also used the playing fields to kick a ball, walk their dogs or just enjoy the open space which is being surrounded by an increasing number of high-rise buildings.
St George resident Anne Field noticed temporary fences had gone up around the entire perimeter of the field and school car park as she was walking past the field with her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Teddy last week.
"Holes have been dug so it looked as if a more permanent structure was going to be built around the playing fields for the sole use of Kogarah High School," Ms Field said.
"I had my dog, Teddy with me so we took a walk around the perimeter fence."
Ms Field, a former teacher at St George Girls' High School and former councillor at Rockdale and Kogarah Councils, said the playing fields had been used by the community since at least the early 1970s.
A spokesman for the Department of Education confirmed that the Kogarah High School's playing area was currently being fenced.
"This will be a permanent fence to ensure student safety," the Department of Education spokesperson said.
"We are working closely with Georges River Council to ensure the community can continue to use the area outside of school hours."
But Ms Field was concerned that access would be restricted.
"The local community have used these fields, maybe as a grace and favour situation, to run their dogs and play soccer for a long time," she said.
"It would seem the community will be shut out of here and will have nowhere to run around, kick a ball or walk the dog.
"There are so many units built or being built in Regent Street and the nearest park is Hogben Park. This means families and people walking their dogs will have to cross busy Railway Parade to get to the nearest green space, putting their safety at risk from busy traffic," she said.
A Georges River Council spokesperson said the Department of Education and Council are working together to determine if joint use of the space is a viable option for all parties.
No formal agreement has been made at this stage, the spokesperson said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
