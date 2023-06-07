St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Taking offence as barrier encloses Kogarah High playing field.

JG
By Jim Gainsford
June 8 2023 - 8:30am
Anne Field with Teddy outside the fenced-off Kogarah High oval which has been accessible to the community for decades. Picture: Chris Lane
A rare piece of green open space in the high-density heart of Kogarah has been fenced-off by the Department of Education after decades of community use.

Local News

