St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Call for Botany Bay safety zone for shorebirds

JG
By Jim Gainsford
June 16 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In her daily walk along the Botany Bay foreshore, WIRES volunteer and director of the conservation organisation BirdLife Australia, Penny McMullin sees the dangers to many threatened species of shorebirds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.