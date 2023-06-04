St George City made it consecutive National Premier Leagues NSW Men's victories, defeating the Western Sydney Wanderers 2-1 at Wanderers Park.
While the home side dominated possession with multiple corners and free kicks in their attacking half, St George broke the deadlock in the 27th minute.
In a play of individual brilliance Presley Ortiz, the St George City attacker got past two defenders before working the ball into the bottom right corner.
After the break, the action went back and forth until the 50th minute. Pouncing on a St George turnover, Sapsfrod provided a beautiful through ball to Alexander Badolato past the opposing defenders with the goalkeeper coming out of nowhere to block Badolato's shot on goal.
The block didn't just save the scores from going level but gave the away team an aura of confidence. Four minutes after the heroics of their skipper, they were able to make it 2-0.
Brendan Hooper found Kosta Petratos in the box by his lonesome, who nailed the bail into the bottom corner past Caruso.
As the pace of the game picked up, Wanderer Jesse Cameron delivered a cracking goal from well outside the box with his right foot off one step.
Cameron's opening goal of the season flew past Jack Kenny with the Wanderers faithful going ballistic.
St George City coach Mirko Jurilj was disappointed with the way his side played, despite earning the three points.
"That performance was very poor from us. We managed to scrape three points but it wasn't great. The levels we showed last week to this week was just chalk and cheese," he said.
"We were very flat, slow, lethargic, everything you don't want in a football team, we were tonight.
" We need to regroup."
At Cromer park Manly United fought back from two goals down to share the points with Rockdale Ilinden in a 2-2 draw on Saturday night.
It was an action-packed first period with Alec Urosevski and Nikola Ujdur getting Ilinden 2-0 up by the half-hour mark.
It was Urosevski's 18th goal of the season continuing the star striker's form as being the most deadly of all in any NPL competitions across Australia.
Manly converted a penalty to halve the deficit heading into the break.
United put in a strong showing in the second half equalising early on through Stefan Visscher, but they couldn't find a winner in the time remaining.
In the end, the teams had to settle for a point each with the visitors reeling in what's been a tough few days following their disastrous exit from the Australia Cup following a 2-1 loss at the hands of League One Men's side Inter Lions on Wednesday.
Both teams now play their round 19 games at home with St George facing Marconi at Penshurst on Saturday night and Rockdale play Sydney Olympic on Sunday afternoon.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.