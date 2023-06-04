Sydney FC's are expecting places at their July School Holiday Clinics in Peakhurst and Kareela to go quicker than ever this school holidays with the clinics taking place on the eve of the biggest football tournament ever held in Australia.
The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia and New Zealand starts in just over a month
on July 20 and the Sky Blues regular holiday clinics, which are for girls and boys
between 5 and 13 years old, take place just as World Cup fever is hotting up.
There are even special Girls Only Clinics being held at Kareela .
"Our school holiday clinics are busy at the best of times but these ones we're expecting
more excitement because of the Women's World Cup and everyone will want to be
involved and playing football,' said Sydney FC Head Of Programs, Howard Fondyke.
Venues hosting Sydney FC School Holiday Clinics : Kareela, Harrie Dening Centre, Bates Drive and Peakhurst Park, Trafalgar Street.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.