July School Holiday football clinics

By John Veage
Updated June 5 2023 - 7:54am, first published 7:30am
Register at my.sydneyfc.com/holiday-clinics
Sydney FC's are expecting places at their July School Holiday Clinics in Peakhurst and Kareela to go quicker than ever this school holidays with the clinics taking place on the eve of the biggest football tournament ever held in Australia.

