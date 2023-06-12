Kevin Greene has held many roles in his career at local government and State Government level but it has been his involvement with everyday community groups that has given him the most satisfaction.
Former NSW Sports Minister and inaugural mayor of Georges River Council has been appointed as a Member of the order of Australia (AM) in the King's Birthday Honours for his significant service to the Parliament of NSW, to local government and to the community.
"It's always been about trying to do my best to help the community," he said.
"I got into sports administration when I was 18 and then got involved in organising the sports celebrations for the Hurstville Council Centenary and then the Bicentenary. I started the Mayoral Golf Day 20 years ago to raise funds for medical research."
Mr Greene's sports administration has gone to a state level through cricket and rugby league.
He was Minister for Gaming, Racing and Sports, 2008-2011, Minister for Major Events, 2010-2011, and Minister for Community Services, 2007-2008.
Mr Greene was the State Member for Oatley, 2007-2011 and Member for Georges River, 1999-2007, and Georges River Council Inaugural Mayor, 2017-2021, retiring from council in 2022.
His retirement from politics did not mean he was retiring from life.
He is the current deputy chair of Cricket New South Wales, has been on the management committee of the St George District Cricket Association for 29 years and has been president of the St George District Cricket Club since 2007.
And he has been a Board Member, New South Wales Rugby League since 2022 and is Chair of the New South Wales Referees Association.
Other roles include supporter, St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation; area director, Red Shield Appeal, The Salvation Army; and Chair, Charity Golf Committee.
But it is community, local level involvement that has always held his interest.
Even when he was NSW Minister for Sport, Mr Greene was also coach for his daughter's soccer team and his son's cricket team.
"I was doing it because it was the right thing to do," he said.
"I think community involvement energises you.
"You meet some outstanding people, not necessarily on a national level but everyday people who contribute through community organisations whether it is Lions, local church groups or sports," he said.
"We are also pretty lucky to live in Australia and to have a lot of people who give their time to make it a better place.
"I think we undervalue this."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
