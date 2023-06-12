St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Kevin Greene, AM: Community involvement still energises former NSW Sports Minister

By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 12 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 10:30am
Kevin Greenne, former NSW Sports Minister and inaugural mayor of Georges River Council has been appointed as a Member of the order of Australia (AM) for his significant service to the Parliament of NSW, to local government and to the community.
Kevin Greene has held many roles in his career at local government and State Government level but it has been his involvement with everyday community groups that has given him the most satisfaction.

