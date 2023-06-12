What is extra special about the OAM awarded to Tracey Corbin-Matchett, of Gymea, is being nominated by one of her students.
Ms Corbin-Matchett, who was recognised for service to the arts and to people with disability, operates not-for-profit film school and production company Bus Stop Films.
The company trains people with disability to work in films, TV and other areas of the screen industry and seeks paid jobs for them,.
"Just this year we have placed 35 people with disability in paid work, which is pretty amazing," she said.
"I get overwhelmed and I cry with pride when I see my students - Bus Stop has 180 young adults with disability studying with us across the country.
"They are so happy because they are doing something they enjoy and which they are proud of, and they are getting jobs."
Ms Corbin-Matchett was nominated for the OAM by student Ricky Gamble, a student in the Accessible Film Studies Program.
"He is a young man with intellectual disability," she said. "I am so grateful to him for his kindness.
"To me, this shows the connection and impact I am having with the disability community, not only for training and advocating for them in employment, but also advocating for change at a policy level with government to open pathways to employment.
"Employment gives us better and more beautiful stories and people with disability the right to tell their stories and to work in the creative industries.
Ms Corbin-Matchett, who has bilateral sensorineural hearing loss, is a board member of Deaf Sports Australia and disability services provider Northcott.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
