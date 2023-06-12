St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Tracey Corbin-Matchett awarded OAM for helping people with disability to work in TV and films

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated June 12 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 12:00pm
Tracey Corbin-Matchett and student Ricky Gamble. Picture Julia Firak
Tracey Corbin-Matchett and student Ricky Gamble. Picture Julia Firak

What is extra special about the OAM awarded to Tracey Corbin-Matchett, of Gymea, is being nominated by one of her students.

