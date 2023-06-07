Sutherland Shire Council is expected to make changes to proposed new fees for fitness groups using council parks other public open spaces following a community backlash.
The council was told many small and medium size groups would fold if the increase went ahead.
At present, the council charges a flat rate of $265 a year for all fitness and sports training permits.
It is proposed to increase this to $1250 for commercial operators with groups of up to six and $4500 for those with groups of between seven and 18.
Following analysis of feedback, council staff have recommended adjusting the group sizes for each category, rather than adjusting proposed fees.
Trainers with groups of 4-10 would pay an annual fee of $1250.
Groups of 11-20 would pay $4500 a year.
The fee structure will be further considered at the council meeting on June 26 when the 2023-24 budget will be finalised.
A staff report said about 2000 people responded to the new draft policy on the use of public open space by commercial sport and fitness trainers.
A total of 166 formal submissions were received.
"A large number of participants of the survey and email responses were participants responding with concerns raised of proposed fee increases," the report said.
The report said many expressed concerns that the higher fees would be passed on to the consumer or the business operator would cease their classes.
"A large number of respondents referred to the benefits of exercise and positive mental health," the report said..
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.