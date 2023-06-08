Kirrawee drug lab dismantled

Organised Crime Squad detectives have charged two men and dismantled a clandestine laboratory at Kirrawee.
Strike Force Maimura was established by detectives attached to State Crime Command's Organised Crime Squad to investigate the large commercial supply of prohibited drugs.
Following extensive inquiries, at about 6.20pm on June 6, strike force detectives - with assistance from the Public Order and Riot Squad executed a search warrant at a property on the Princes Highway.
Two men aged 24 and 29 fled the scene on foot, before they were arrested nearby and taken to Sutherland Police Station.
During the search, police found about 30 kilograms of methylamphetamine powder, 600 grams of crystal methylamphetamine and 1500ml of liquid methylamphetamine - estimated to have a street value of about $12 million.
Specialist officers from the Drug and Firearms Squad's Chemical Operations Unit, Forensic Evidence and Technical Service, Technical and Forensic Support Unit and Fire and Rescue NSW HAZMAT team were called in to process and dismantle the lab.
Both men were charged with manufacture of a prohibited drug and three counts of supplying a prohibited drug - large commercial quantity.
They were refused bail to appear before Sutherland Local Court on June 8.
