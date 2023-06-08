St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Crime

Kirrawee drug lab dismantled

June 8 2023 - 10:00am
Organised Crime Squad detectives have charged two men and dismantled a clandestine laboratory at Kirrawee.

Local News

