Appeal over hit-and-run at Beverly Hills

Police are appealing for information into a hit-and-run at Beverly Hills.
Just after 5am Friday (9 June 2023), a pedestrian was hit by a black sedan at the intersection of King Georges Road and Morgan Street, Beverly Hills; the sedan failed to stop and left the scene.
A passing motorist stopped to render assistance and called Triple 000.
The 66-year-old man was treated at the scene for multiple fractures by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to St George Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Officers attached to St George Police Area Command were notified and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the crash or black sedan allegedly involved.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
