Eighteen St George & Shire residents recognised in King's Birthday honours

Professor Marcela Bilek, of Sutherland, for significant service to physics and biomedical engineering.

Graham Bruce, of Woolooware, for significant service to surf lifesaving at the national, state and local levels.

Dr Matthew Crawford, of Connells Point, for significant service to medicine, particularly chronic and complex pain management.

Dr Pamela Gower, of Cronulla, for significant service to dentistry, and to forensic odontology.

Kevin Greene, of Peakhurst Heights, for significant service to the Parliament of New South Wales, to local government, and to the community.

The late Mr Richard Grills, formerly of Cronulla, for significant service to community eye health, and to the ophthalmic optics industry.