Eighteen St George & Shire residents recognised in King's Birthday honours

Eighteen residents of St George and Sutherland Shire have been recognised in the 2023 King's Birthday Honours.
Their service to the community has been in many fields, from the law, education, medicine and disability to surf lifesaving, the environment motor sport and softball.
The recipients are:
Officer of the Order of Australia (AO)
Member of the Order of Australia (AM)
Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM)
Meritorious
Their stories will be shared on the Leader website and in this week's print edition.
Information has been collated according to a residential postcode list, supplied by the Council for the Order of Australia.
If you know of any other award recipients who have a strong connection with St George and Sutherland Shire, but now live outside the region, you can let us know by emailing: leadernews@theleader.com.au
Governor-General David Hurley said the 1191 Australians recognised in the King's Birthday Honours had made "substantial contributions and had a significant impact at the local, national or international level".
"Some are volunteers, others have had a remarkable impact in professional roles - many have done both," he said. "They are all inspiring and their service is valued by us all.".
"Each recipient has something in common: someone nominated them.
"The Order of Australia belongs to each of us because nominations come from the community.
"In honouring today's recipients, I also encourage all Australians to consider nominating someone they admire who has had a significant impact in the community."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
