St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Eighteen St George and Sutherland Shire residents recognised in King's Birthday Honours

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 12 2023 - 6:31am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eighteen St George & Shire residents recognised in King's Birthday honours
Eighteen St George & Shire residents recognised in King's Birthday honours

Eighteen residents of St George and Sutherland Shire have been recognised in the 2023 King's Birthday Honours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.