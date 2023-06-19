St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Sutherland Shire scout receives Australian Scout Award

June 19 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland Shire scout Antonio Beaupark.
Sutherland Shire scout Antonio Beaupark.

Sutherland Shire scout Antonio Beaupark has received an Australian Scout Award at a ceremony at the Baden-Powell Activity Centre at Pennant Hills recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.