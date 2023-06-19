Sutherland Shire scout receives Australian Scout Award

Sutherland Shire scout Antonio Beaupark has received an Australian Scout Award at a ceremony at the Baden-Powell Activity Centre at Pennant Hills recently.
Scouts from across NSW were recognised for years of hard work with the presentation of an Australian Scout Award by the Governor of New South Wales Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley.
The peak award for Scouts aged 11-14, the Australian Scout Award is designed to be challenging, aiming to widen the interests and knowledge of youth members across a range of activities.
Scouts NSW presented 31 Scouts with their awards at the ceremony,
Antonio is a proud Ngugi man and started his Scout journey in April 2021 at the 2nd Sutherland ARMCO.
He started working towards his peak award in late 2021, planning and working closely with his Leaders to ensure he completed all the requirements of the award, including the online Youth Leadership Summit, during lockdown.
He enjoyed the course as he had the opportunity to learn and share ideas with Scouts across Australia.
He was honoured when his Scout Leaders gave him the position of Unit Leader.
Scouts NSW Chief Commissioner Lloyd Nurthen acknowledged the "outstanding accomplishments" of each recipient.
"Beyond their meetings and camps, Australian Scout Award recipients show their dedication and perseverance to leadership, adventure and community," Mr Nurthen said.
"By embarking on new challenges, they demonstrate their ability to push the boundaries of their comfort zones and embrace the challenges that lie beyond.
"We recognise and celebrate the exceptional achievements of our remarkable Scouts. They have each made outstanding accomplishments and I am delighted to see them receive their Australian Scout Award."
