Round 20 of the NSW National Premier League competition saw one of the most intense local derbies for some time when Rockdale Ilinden defeated the Sutherland Sharks 1-0 thanks to a Bai Antoniou free-kick.
The boys in red and black crossed the bridge and came home victors in the second Leader Cup match playing the majority with ten-men in a Saturday night clash.
Ilinden's captain Alec Urosevski, celebrating his 200th match for the club, saw his game end after he was shown his second yellow card late in the first-half and was then joined by his coach Paul Dee who was also given his marching orders.
Played at a frantic pace it was Antoniou, an ex-Shark, who broke his former club's heart with a well-struck free kick in the second half that gave his side the three points.
Rockdale now sit on equal points with leaders Apia and Marconi, there is an eight point buffer to fourth place.
Rockdale took a two goal advantage into this 'Leader Cup' match from their Round 5 win at Ilinden Sports Centre to add extra spice.
Urosevski fired in a free-kick that went straight into the arms of the Sutho keeper before he talked his way into the book and then received his second yellow card for a high challenge.
Ilinden Coach Paul Dee also saw red when questioning the decision leaving Nick Stavroulakis, to take over.
With the visitors down to 10-men for the remainder of the match, it went Sutherland's way until they were also reduced to 10-men, to level the player numbers.
It was a match that promised plenty and delivered as Rockdale maintained their pursuit of league leaders APIA with a hard fought three points leaving Rockdale Assistant Coach Nick Stavroulakis to comment .
"Credit to the boys as we really wanted this win. We created a fair few chances and could have had another two in the end which showed the spirit this team has.
"None of us could be prouder of the effort shown tonight in a tough and physical battle and obviously it keeps up the pressure on APIA at the top - all we can do is win our games and worry about where we finish at the end of the season.
Rockdale is now back at Ilinden Sports Centre playing the Wollongong Wolves on Sunday afternoon at 3pm.
