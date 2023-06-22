Car hoons have ground-down one Sandringham family who are selling up and moving on to escape the noise.
In a letter to all Bayside Councillors and The Leader, the resident, who asked not to be named, described the relentless hoon behaviour which has affected the well-being of his family.
The resident said he has previously raised concerns with the council regarding hooning in Sandringham and Sans Souci, especially along Riverside Drive between Waldron Street and Napoleon Street.
"Bayside Council and NSW Police should be ashamed of their inaction and inability to stop this relentless behaviour happening every single night on these streets," he said.
"The best Bayside Council could do was an ill-conceived mitigation strategy to recently make the spots along the water on Riverside Drive no parking from 9pm to 5am.
"What a ridiculous thought that was to think it could stem the problem, especially when your Council Rangers only work to hand out fines between 6am and 8pm and you can also park unfettered on the other side of the road."
The resident included a photo of a council parking sign along Riverside Drive which had been pulled out and thrown onto the beach.
"This shows the distain someone has for your signs, which I would guess are the same people responsible for the noise and illegal driving," he said.
"They are driving their high-powered cars and motorbikes around the area for hours on end.
"Sadly, mine and my family's mental health and wellbeing can take it no longer after so many years of inaction and we are selling our beloved family home.
"Our beautiful spot has been ruined by perpetrators no doubt not from the area and certainly who have absolutely no respect for the many people along these streets affected by their relentless behaviour, which goes unchecked every night and with no consequences.
"I cannot stand another day living where we are and I will ensure I buy no-where near the incompetent and uncompassionate Bayside Council LGA."
In May 2022, residents of Riverside Drive, Sandringham and surrounding streets presented a 500-signature petition to Bayside Council begging for measures to be introduced to stop the car hoon problem.
These included parking restrictions in the street at night, better lighting and more police patrols.
Residents said they were suffering anxiety and lack of sleep generated by anti-social behaviour of car hoons which used to be only on weekends but is now any night and starting from 8.30pm.
Problems have been gathering of groups and noise from motorbikes, the revving of cars and burn-outs.
Councillor Heidi Lee Douglas and the Peaceful Bayside Action Group have been pushing for solutions to the hooning issue.
"Since being elected to council, Bayside Council has set up a "hooning hot spots have your say" on the council website, which provides information to inform anti-hooning measures like the location of new Licence Plate Recognition Cameras," Councillor Douglass said.
"Council has also trialled street closures on Bay Street in autumn last year as part of Streets Alive Festival, and in summer and winter this year.
"I have also worked to address anti-social behaviour in Sandringham.
"After presenting a community petition to council, and much back and forth with the Traffic Committee, we have managed to set up parking restrictions on Riverside Drive to help with the anti-social behaviour.
"However the hooning issues in Sandringham have been harder to tackle. That's why I have kept pushing for noise cameras," Councillor Douglas said.
"Noise cameras have been used effectively overseas in particular in London to deal with hoons.
"Before the state election in March, our local state member Steve Kamper promised to trial noise cameras in Bayside, to tackle the long running hooning issues.
"In discussions since the election with Minister Kamper's electoral office, I have pushed for this trial to include Clareville Avenue.
"Minister Kamper's office has indicated we can expect the trials later this year.
"I hope this provides the much-needed solution to long running hooning in the Sandringham area."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
