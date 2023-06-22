St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Car hoons are driviing us away, says Sandringham resident

JG
By Jim Gainsford
June 23 2023 - 8:30am
A Sandringham resident said the relentless car hoon behaviour has affected the well-being of his family, forcing them to sell their home and move away..
Car hoons have ground-down one Sandringham family who are selling up and moving on to escape the noise.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

