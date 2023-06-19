The five floors of commercial office space in the new PARC development at Cronulla sold out within a week without advertising, the agent says.
Suites range in size from 200sqm to 700sqm.
Highland chief executive David Highland said the response showed the demand post-pandemic for established businesses to operate in the area.
"Sammut Group identified a void in the commercial office space market and they've catered very well to that," he said.
"There's no office space getting built in Cronulla outside of what Sammut Group is doing in PARC and their mixed-use development, VUE."
Mr Highland said national building contractor MODUS had secured two floors in the building.
A formal ground-breaking ceremony was held to mark the official start of work on the $65 million development on the edge of Monro Park, which Sammut Group is carrying out in partnership with Alceon Group.
Designed by Innovate Architecture, the project includes two levels of hospitality space - a pub - to be operated by Feros Group, which already operates Highfield Caringbah, The Prince and Taren Point hotels, and will also run the new Esplanade premises in the North Cronulla surf club.
Another floor of PARC will be co-working space operated by Sammut Group.
Sammut Group chief operating officer Julian Sammut said the project was further demonstration of the firm's long-term commitment to Cronulla.
"Cronulla is our home and we feel a strong sense of responsibility to elevate the area..." he said.
The new development is being built only metres from heritage protected fig trees in Monro Park, one of which has deteriorated this year.
Mr Sammut said, "protection measures" had been implemented in accordance with council requirements.
"Additionally, we have a site arborist appointed to guide the development and construction team to ensure the tree continues to be protected," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
