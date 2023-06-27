St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Haylen and Speakman in stoush over cost blowout for Kurnell and La Perouse ferry wharves

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 27 2023 - 10:10am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A jogger passes the old wharf at Kurnell. Picture by John Veage
A jogger passes the old wharf at Kurnell. Picture by John Veage

Transport Minister Jo Haylen is blaming Mark Speakman for the 333 per cent jump in the cost of building new ferry wharves at Kurnell and La Perouse despite him saying the process was at "arms length from government ministers".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.