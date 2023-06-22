All we want for Christmas is Carols by the Sea

Residents have been urged to sign the online petition calling for Bayside Council to bring back the popular Carols by the Sea at Brighton-Le-Sands.
Bayside Council will consider its 2023/24 Events Program next Monday (28 June) and petition organiser Sanjay Colaco urged people to sign the petition as soon as possible.
So far the petition has reached 430 signatures.
"We are hoping we have a chance of Carols by the Sea coming back because it is a unique event," Mr Colaco said.
"It has been a festival unlike any other in Sydney or even all of Australia, that brings together the young and the mature, healthy and the frail, people from all walks of life across religions, cultures, countries, local and international visitors to Sydney, to celebrate the spirit of Christmas.
"And all this with the beautiful blue ocean as the backdrop and on the white sands of Brighton, which make it the special experience that it is.
"The Carols, singing, Santa, the reindeers, the decorations, the candles, the love, the white sands, the blue sea as the backdrop, the participation and sponsorship by local banks and other businesses, the positive impact and exposure to our upcoming musicians and artists and local businesses and Brighton as a brand have all made this festival an inseparable part of Brighton-Le Sands."
Mr Colaco said he was encouraged that the Online Petition has gathered more than 400 signatures.
"As these signatures were not collected during the event, the numbers of course don't include the thousands of children and families who are not online but who have supported Carols by the Sea for long, as seen in the pictures of this great event," he said.
Carols by the Sea is traditionally held at Lady Robinsons Beach, Brighton-Le-Sands in early December.
In November 2021, the council decided to cancel a number of events including the New Year's Eve fireworks and Carols by the Sea as it adopted its COVID-safe program of summer events.
Both events were not included in the draft 2023 schedule of events which was considered by Bayside's City Services Committee in February this year.
Brighton-Le-Sands resident, Mr Colaco sent letters of protest and started the petition on Change.Org when the Carols on the Sea event was cancelled.
Comments on the petition from residents in support of the event included:
"This is a great event. People of all religions attend and enjoy the fun and festivities. Well worthwhile
"We loved Carols by the Sea and the Christmas spirit that comes with it. Why would you take this away from our community and the children."
"This event is significant because it brings the community together, young and old."
"A much loved event by all the community for many years, bringing joy to people from all walks of life and many different cultures."
Writing to the council and local politicians, Mr Colaco said, "Please work towards giving back to the community our much beloved and unifying Carols by the Sea event."
The petition calling for the return of Carols by the Sea to Brighto-Le-Sands is at:
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
