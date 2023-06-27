Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage boy, who went missing in Sutherland Shire.
A police statement said Harry Squires, 13, was last seen leaving a school on Waratah Road, Engadine, about 4.30pm on Tuesday.
"There are serious concerns for Harry's welfare due to his age," the statement said.
"Harry is described as Caucasian appearance, 130cm tall, medium build, blonde hair and brown eyes.
"He was last seen wearing a black jumper, black pants, grey Nike shoes with red edges and a dark green backpack.
"Harry is known to frequent the Engadine, Bronte, Bondi Junction and Sydney CBD areas."
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is urged to contact Eastern Suburbs police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
