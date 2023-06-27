Time to celebrate success: St George Local Business Awards finalist feature

Finalists in this year's St George Local Business Awards are getting ready to celebrate the gala presentation night at the Southern Sydney Event Centre on Wednesday, July 5.
The announcement of the year's awards winners and celebration of finalists is always a memorable night for the St George business community.
It is an opportunity for members of the community to show their support for local businesses and all the hard work they do every day.
In this feature the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader presents the finalists in the annual Local Business Awards.
We are proud to acknowledge the effort that the local businesses included in this feature have made to continue delivering their services to the St George region.
Congratulations to you all! We hope you make the most of this opportunity to celebrate your success.
Read our 20 page St George Local Business Awards finalist wrap here.
