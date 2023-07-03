St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

George River Council committed in supporting Uluru Statement from the Heart

July 3 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River Council will display a framed copy of the Uluru Statement from the Heart within the Council Chambers.
Georges River Council will display a framed copy of the Uluru Statement from the Heart within the Council Chambers.

Georges River Council committed to supporting the Uluru Statement from the Heart, Voice to Parliament and a Makarrata Commission at its Council meeting on Monday 26 June.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.