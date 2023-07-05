Riverwood Community Centre NAIDOC Week celebration

More than 200 people attended the Riverwood Community Centre's inaugural NAIDOC Week event on Tuesday, 4 July.
The day started with a traditional Smoking Ceremony and Welcome to Country by the Wiradjuri, Dunghutti elder Uncle John Dickson.
There was an Aboriginal dance performance by the "Kuri Murri " dance group, a variety of stalls, face painting and a free sausage sizzle.
Children from the Riverwood Community Centre Out Of School Hours (OOSH) Services participated in an Aboriginal boomerang painting workshop.
Aunty Lyn Martin , and the RCC Board chairperson Lyn Lormer spoke at the event about the significance of NAIDOC day, and the importance of the Referendum's success and encourage everyone to vote YES and to advocate for a strong YES vote.
This was followed by an Arabic book launch of a Lebanese- Australian author, writer and poet Dr Jamil Dewihi.
His work "The Story of an Aboriginal Grandmother" is the first book about the Aboriginal culture in Arabic Culture .
Riverwood Community Centre spokesperson, Karl Saleh said "The day was a chance for our local community to celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history, culture and achievements.
"I encourage everyone to vote 'YES" in the referendum on constitutional recognition for Aboriginal people later this year.
"The lived experience of our local multicultural, multi-ethnic and multi-language community is the lived experience that exactly points to why we would want to vote yes." Mr Saleh said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.