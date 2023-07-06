St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Properties raided at Sylvania, Woolooware and Sylvania Waters as part of $7 million drug operation

Updated July 7 2023 - 9:21am, first published 9:13am
Seven people have been charged after more than $7 million worth of prohibited drugs were seized from homes across Sydney's south and south-west including properties at Sylvania, Woolooware and Sylvania Waters.

