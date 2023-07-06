Properties raided at Sylvania, Woolooware and Sylvania Waters as part of $7 million drug operation

Seven people have been charged after more than $7 million worth of prohibited drugs were seized from homes across Sydney's south and south-west including properties at Sylvania, Woolooware and Sylvania Waters.
Investigators executed search warrants at properties in Lake Heights, Sylvania, Woolooware and Sylvania Waters about 6.40am yesterday (Thursday 6 July 2023).
During the search warrants, officers located and seized 160g of methamphetamine, 470g MDMA, almost $100,000 in cash, electronic devices and documentation.
A 56-year-old man was arrested at the Lake Heights property and taken to Oak Flats Police Station, where he was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity, knowingly take part in the supply of prohibited drug - indictable quantity, and recklessly deal with proceeds of crime.
He appeared at Wollongong Local Court yesterday, where he was granted conditional bail to appear before the same court on Wednesday 26 July 2023.
A 30-year-old man was arrested at Sylvania and a 28-year-old woman was arrested at Woolooware. They were both taken to Sutherland Police Station.
He was charged with supply prohibited drug - commercial quantity, and recklessly deal with proceeds of crime
She was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug - commercial quantity, recklessly deal with proceeds of crime, and eight counts of fail to comply digital evidence access order direction.
They were both refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court today (Friday 7 July 2023).
In September 2022, officers from Bankstown Region Enforcement Squad (RES) established Strike Force Nemarang to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs across Sydney's metro regions.
Following inquiries, strike force investigators executed search warrants at homes in Parramatta, Fairfield West, and Leppington on Thursday 29 June 2023.
During the search warrants, investigators located 6.4kg of methamphetamine, 4.1kg of heroin, 1.5kg of cocaine, 866g of MDMA, more than $200,000 in cash, $18,000 in foreign currency, electronic devices, and an emergency siren.
A short time later, officers stopped a vehicle in Willowdale, where they searched the car and located 1kg of methamphetamine, and $15,000 in cash.
These items were all seized to undergo forensic examination.
Investigators arrested four men at Leppington and Willowdale and they were taken to Narellan Police Station.
Two men, aged 25 and 20, were both charged with five counts of supply prohibited drug - large commercial quantity.
A 19-year-old man was charged with supply prohibited drug - large commercial quantity, supply prohibited drug and deal with proceeds of crime.
The three men appeared before Picton Local Court on Friday 30 June 2023 where they were formally refused bail to appear before Campbelltown Local Court on Wednesday 30 August 2023.
A 21-year-old man was issued a court attendance notice, charged with knowingly deal with the proceeds of crime, deal with proceeds of crime and two counts of possess prohibited drug.
He is due to appear before Parramatta Local Court on Friday 18 August 2023.
The drugs seized have an estimated potential street value of $7 million.
Investigations under Strike Force Nemarang are ongoing.
Anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Nemarang investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
