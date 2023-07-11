Construction of the $752m Woolooware Bay Town Centre project has reached its highest point, with the end in sight for the 10-year undertaking.
Bay Central shopping centre will be the first component of Stage 4, on the eastern side of the football stadium, to open - expected to be by the end of this year.
The redeveloped Sharks Leagues Club is scheduled to follow some time between February and August 2024.
Developers Novm and Capital Corporation (there have been several changes along the way) will mark the construction milestone on July 12 with a traditional topping out ceremony.
Stage 4, known as Bayview, includes 245 apartments above an 18,000 square-metre shopping centre and commercial suites, a 71-room serviced apartment hotel by Quest and modernised leagues club.
Bay Central will have more than 50 retailers, including a gym, childcare centre, medical precinct, two full-line supermarkets (Woolworths and Aldi), Dan Murphy's, and a waterfront dining precinct.
Builder, Parkview Constructions, project manager Andrew Lynne, pointed out major features while showing the Leader over the site.
"There will be eight travelators from ground up to levels 1, 2, 3 and 4, and four are already installed," he said.
"The two we are standing against are each 33 metres long and weigh more than eight tonne.
"The east-west mall carries the Woolworths tenancy - 4000 square metres and the newest type, with features such as polished concrete floors."
Mr Lynne said another section "which breaks into the old leagues club structure" would be a fresh food precinct, with butcher, fishmonger, greengrocer..."
"A wellness precinct provides hair, nail and beauty, salons, medical centre and childcare centre.
"At the northern end are the food and beverage tenancies, from typical fast food to al la carte restaurants, including The Golden Bay Chinese restaurant from the old leagues club.
"The food court space with general seating is protected by balustrades and frameless glass bifold doors, which will be opened up and create an outdoor space, but in bad weather can be closed off."
The food court view will be of mangroves on the edge of Woolooware Bay. On the foreshore will be the Livvi's Place accessible children's playground.
A path from the retail centre will lead over a bridge to the north-eastern corner of the football stadium, where new turnstiles are expected to be installed.
"I think the benefits to the residents in this area are going to be wonderful," Mr Lynne said. "There is nothing like this around which has these offerings all in the one place.
"I say almost tongue in cheek that if you lived here you would never really have to leave.
"Everything is at your doorstep - your supermarket chains, health and wellbeing offering, medical centres, daycare and entertainment in the club."
Mr Lynne said there had been many challenges for the builders, from the large footprint with many workfaces, to the pandemic, record Sydney rainfall and international supply chain delays and cost increases.
"Parkview has been working in this precinct for nigh on a decade, completing Stages 1-3 and now working on Stage 4.
"Getting to close out this masterplan development is really important to us and something which gives us exceptional pride."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.