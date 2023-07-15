Arkana College students build a robot to compete on the international stage

Students from Arkana College, Kingsgrove are preparing to travel to Osaka, Japan next month to represent Australia at the 2023 Universal Robotics Challenge (URC) World Final.
The students have built their own robot at school which can be programmed to move and take on assigned tasks.
At the Universal Robotics Challenge, robots will be judged on their design and programming.
Judges will assign their robot to complete set tasks against teams from across Asia and the world.
During the trip to Japan, the Arkana College students are also keen to visit Universal Studios and ride the bullet train.
Last week Arkana College students got the chance to show their robot to NSW Premier Chris Minns.
"We're excited to be representing Australia on the world stage and meeting new friends from across Asia and the world and meeting the Premier was really cool" said Ilyas Tabikh of Year 5.
School captain Safiyah Bowens added, "I enjoy building the robots and coding and programming that make the robots complete different functions."
The URC National Australian Final and its STEM and robotics program are funded by EduTech Australia (Education4ALL Equity program) and the Australian Government Department of Industry, and Science through the Inspiring Australia Science Engagement Programme.
The robotics program is the latest addition to the schools IT and STEM program which also includes website and app design as well as coding and programming.
"In doing so, it's preparing learners for further opportunities and future proofing children by giving them the tools and skills needed for jobs of the future," Arkana College principal Osman Karolia said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
