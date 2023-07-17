St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
51 years of fun running

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 17 2023 - 11:57am, first published 11:00am
The Tradies Sutherland 2 Surf is Southern Sydney's biggest community run and is said to be '11 km's of fun', tell that to the 6000 runners and walkers who slowly made their way to Wanda beach on Sunday morning.

