Jeweller Ray Pontifex refused to take "no" for an answer when he was told there was no room for him in the new Southgate shopping centre at Sylvania when it opened 40 year ago.
Management said they already had three jewellers, including Angus and Coote and Diamond Traders.
Mr Pontifex persisted until he finally received a "yes" - and just as well for the centre because the other three firms pulled out, leaving Pontifex Jewellers as the sole tenancy of that type.
Mr Pontifex, the only original business owner left at Southgate, will retire on September 19 after 64 years in the industry.
He leaves feeling very satisfied with his work and with the good wishes of his many loyal customers, some of whom have been with him at Souhgate for the whole journey.
"Thank you to all my customers, I really appreciate their support," he said.
Mr Pontifex's daughter Rebecca, who has worked with her father for about 20 years, will continue the strong online business she has developed.
The family's involvement in the industry dates back more than two centuries. Ray's ancestors were silversmiths and coppersmiths in England. His great grandfather immigrated to Australia in 1848.
In 1959, Ray started working with his father, a hand engraver, in a small business in City Tattersalls Club.
After Ray completed a series of technical courses, his father purchased Stearns Jewellers in Burwood, which they operated until Southgate came along.
Mr Pontifex said, when Southgate opened on May 2, 1983, only 37 of the 65 shops were let. David Jones was among prospective tenants to withdraw beforehand.
Mr Pontifex resisted a request by management to call his store Southgate Jewellers, following the advice of his father to "stand behind your name".
Pontifex Jewellers has been a long-time sponsor of the Cronulla Sharks, influenced by Mr Pontifex's best mate growing up being Alan McRitchie, who was in the inaugural 1967 team.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
