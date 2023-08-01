St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Jeweller Ray Pontifex - the only original business owner at Southgate shopping centre - is retiring

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 1 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ray and Evalyn Pontifex and daughter Rebecca have operated their store for 40 years. Picture by John Veage
Ray and Evalyn Pontifex and daughter Rebecca have operated their store for 40 years. Picture by John Veage

Jeweller Ray Pontifex refused to take "no" for an answer when he was told there was no room for him in the new Southgate shopping centre at Sylvania when it opened 40 year ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.