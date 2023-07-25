Bus drivers working for new operator U-Go Mobility have been underpaid and paid late as they share the pain with passengers, who continue to experience service disruptions.
The company acknowledged "there have been some payroll issues" and apologised, while a spokeswoman for Transport Minister Jo Haylen said it was "completely unacceptable for bus drivers to be paid late or incorrectly, especially when they have been working so hard".
U-Go Mobility had until yesterday (Tuesday) to satisfy the government the contract for the region shouldn't be torn up.
It is understood government transport officials will examine the submission before Ms Haylen makes a statement later this week.
One driver told the Leader, "It is not just the routes they have messed up, it also the drivers' wages".
"They are not keeping an accurate time of the drivers' working hours, and all the drivers have not had a proper pay since day one.
"It's got to the stage now that we don't know if we ever get what we are owed
"People don't know hard we are having it some of our drivers are living week to week and can't meet bills."
A U-Go Mobility spokeswoman said the company "sincerely appreciates the commitment, understanding and support of our bus driving workforce".
"Our people are our most important asset and priority," she said.
"U-Go Mobility is committed to ensuring the safety, security, and wellbeing of our drivers.
"We acknowledge there have been some payroll issues over the past three weeks, however we are completely across our drivers' entitlements and salaries and any driver who has incurred a discrepancy in pay, has been investigated and recertified in the majority of circumstances.
"We apologise for any delay in pay our drivers have experienced, and we are working together with our suppliers and the union to deliver a better outcome for our workforce.
"We are working to recruit new drivers and we encourage anyone interested in becoming a bus driver to apply through our website":
Ms Haylen's spokeswoman said, as a result of the chronic bus driver shortage across Sydney, many drivers were doing extensive overtime and working long hours to deliver a service for passengers.
"We value our bus drivers and we expect them to be valued by the private operators," she said.
"It is completely unacceptable for bus drivers to be paid late or incorrectly, especially when they have been working so hard.
"We are aware there are a number of serious issues with the new Region 10 bus operator that we are working through with Transport for NSW.
"This is one of a number of contracts that were signed under the previous government at the eleventh hour before the election.
"We have inherited the mess of the Liberal's failed privatisation experiment, which is why we established the Bus Industry Taskforce to look at solutions."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
