New bus operator U-Go Mobility apologises for driver 'payroll issues'

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 26 2023 - 7:38am, first published 7:15am
U-Go Mobility has taken over services previously operated by Transdev and Punchbowl Bus Company. Picture by Chris Lane
Bus drivers working for new operator U-Go Mobility have been underpaid and paid late as they share the pain with passengers, who continue to experience service disruptions.

