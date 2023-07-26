Updated | Photos - School students evacuated from bus fire at Menai

Update
Students were evacuated from a school bus which caught fire outside Holy Family Primary School, Menai this afternoon.
Bus company U-Go Mobility provided the following statement to the Leader:
"At approximately 3:07pm on Wednesday 26 July 2023, a bus operated by U-Go Mobility caught alight outside Holy Family School on Anzac Road in Bangor.
"The bus was route S702. Some students had already boarded the bus and were evacuated by the driver. No injuries were sustained.
"U-Go Mobility arranged a replacement bus for the students.
"OTSI (The Office of Transport Safety Investigations) has been advised and a full investigation into the cause of the fire will be undertaken. Initial reports indicate the fire may have been electric. Our Maintenance Team are on site undertaking initial investigations.
"We are working with the TMC (Transport Management Centre) and are awaiting further advice on the removal of the bus."
Earlier
About 20 students were on a school bus, which caught fire at Menai this afternoon, a student from Aquinas College said.
A spokesman for Fire and Rescue NSW advised earlier that the driver had advised no one was on the bus, which caught fire about 3pm in Anzac Road near Dunoon Place.
Aquinas College and Holy Family Primary School are nearby.
The student said witnesses had reported there "being about 20 students onboard and when the bus driver saw and smelt smoke he ran the normal evacuation procedure".
Two fire trucks from Menai station and another from Sutherland responded, the spokesman said.
More to come
No one was aboard when a school bus caught fire at Menai on Wednesday afternoon.
Fire and Rescue NSW responded to reports of the bus on fire in Anzac Road near Dunoon Place at 3.06pm.
Holy Family Primary School and Aquinas College are nearby.
Two fire trucks from Menai station and another from Sutherland responded, the spokesman said.
"The driver reported no one was aboard when the fire broke out," the spokesman said.
More to come
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.