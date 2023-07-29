St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George Motor Boat Club launches big plans

July 29 2023 - 3:00pm
St George Motor Boat Club at Sans Souci is preparing to submit plans for a $15 million expansion of its clubhouse and marina.

