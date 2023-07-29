St George Motor Boat Club at Sans Souci is preparing to submit plans for a $15 million expansion of its clubhouse and marina.
The proposed development aims to modernise the clubhouse to take advantage of its views of sweeping views of Kogarah Bay and the Georges River.
Under the plans the foyer and terrace areas will be extended adding a roof-top bar and terrace and converting the current ground floor function room to a 170-seat fine dining restaurant.
The club's expansion is expected to create 20 new jobs.
There will also be an additional 55 car parking spaces and 84 Marina Berths.
Club President Mr David Blyth said the renovations are an opportunity for the Board of Directors to make the club a place for the local community to be truly proud of.
"We will remodel the entire front of the building when we add the new car parking spaces. This will lead to a magnificent three-storey glass foyer which will make for a grand entrance to events and the main area of the club," he said.
"Over the years, St George Motor Boat Club has seen exponential growth in food sales, making it one of the most popular dining destinations in Sydney.
"Last year alone, revenue from food sales was $15 million. We have an incredible team of chefs and wait staff and we intend on using their expertise to develop a fine dining restaurant, to offer more options to our customers.
"The Club's plans intend on making the most of their million-dollar views, along with expanding their floor space to cater for their growing customer base. The café will continue to offer a casual dining experience and the reasonably priced and ever popular Marina's Edge Restaurant will remain.
"We are also very excited about the addition of 84 berths to the Marina, which will be extended towards the west.
"The additional berths will take the total Marina size to 324 berths, making it one of the largest Marina's in NSW." Mr Blyth said.
The plans are being finalised with the club's planners and the club hopes to lodge them with the NSW Department of Planning and Georges River Council by the end of next month.
