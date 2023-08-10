St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Health
Health

Kareena Private Hospital launches post-natal support service for parents with Gidget Foundation Australia

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 10 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Mental Health Rose Jackson, Chief Executive of Gidget Foundation Arabella Gibson, Rebecca McMartin and Chief Executive of Kareena Private Hospital Stephen Wigmore. Picture by Chris Lane
Minister for Mental Health Rose Jackson, Chief Executive of Gidget Foundation Arabella Gibson, Rebecca McMartin and Chief Executive of Kareena Private Hospital Stephen Wigmore. Picture by Chris Lane

Kareena Private Hospital has launched a post-natal community support service for new parents, to provide them with a helping hand after having a baby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.