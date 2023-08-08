An "old favourite" Greek dish, Prawn Saganaki, has given Cove Bar & Grill at Sharks at Kareela a third consecutive regional win in the Clubs NSW Perfect Plate awards.
The eatery was also runner-up for the State award for the second year in a row.
Miranda RSL Club's 615 Brasserie was second in the Sydney south region for Hokey Pokey Deep Fried Ice Cream, while The Restaurant at Bundeena Community & Services Club was third for Old Style Fish and Chips.
Club diners were the judges over five weeks, giving a score out of five for a special competition dish. A total of 146 clubs took part.
Sharks at Kareela contract-caterer, Gina Louloudakis, said Prawn Saganaki had been on the menu since she opened Cove Bar & Grill in 2017.
"It's an old favourite and we serve at least 20 to 30 portions a day," she said.
"At one stage we were thinking of taking it off the menu to change things up, and there was an uproar. It turned out it was a favourite dish for many of our customers, so by popular demand has remained on the menu."
Created by head chef Anita Lisson, the dish consists of sauteed garlic prawns in white wine with napolitana sauce, kalamata olives and crumbled feta, served with char-grilled pita bread.
Ms Louloudakis said their team of about 30 were "thrilled" to win the southern Sydney regional award for the first time in 2021, then to back that up with Perfect Plate success in the two years since.
Ms Louloudakis said the restaurant received great produce from wholesaler M & G Seafood, owned by her husband Nick.
