St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Prawn Saganaki dish produces 'three-peat' Perfect Plate success for Sharks at Kareela restaurant

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
August 8 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cove Bar & Grill team, with contractor Gina Louloudakis (left) and head chef Anita Lisson holding the winning dish. Picture by John Veage
Cove Bar & Grill team, with contractor Gina Louloudakis (left) and head chef Anita Lisson holding the winning dish. Picture by John Veage

An "old favourite" Greek dish, Prawn Saganaki, has given Cove Bar & Grill at Sharks at Kareela a third consecutive regional win in the Clubs NSW Perfect Plate awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.