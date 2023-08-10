St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Education
Schools

Woronora River Public School marks national Science Week 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 10 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan, Parker, Amelia and Amelia get scientific with slime during Science Week. Picture by Chris Lane
Dylan, Parker, Amelia and Amelia get scientific with slime during Science Week. Picture by Chris Lane

Making learning fun is expanding student interest at Woronora River Public School, as classes mark national Science Week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.