The Sutherland Sharks are the men's NBL1 East champions.
The Sharks took on the Maitland Mustangs to claim the NBL1 East title 83-80.
The Finals MVP was Sutherland's Lochlan Hutchison, who finished the game with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
The Sutherland Sharks weren't going to be denied with Marquel Beasley, Lochlan Hutchison, Adrian Cabrera and Jordan Mitchell all having their standout moments in the eventual victory over the Maitland Mustangs to win the NBL1 East championship.
Sutherland had ended up in fifth place before beating the Norths Bears and the Centre of Excellence on the way to the Grand Final setting up a decider where it was the fifth against seventh ranked teams at the end of the regular season.
The Mustangs had made it to a second straight NBL1 East Grand Final but their hearts were again broken by the Sharks who scored the win at Sydney Uni Sports Centre on Saturday night.
