Bayside installs Accessible Parking sensors

Bayside Council recently installed sensors in accessible parking spaces, making it easier for motorists to find an accessible space in Bayside using the NSW Government Park'nPay app.
The in-ground parking occupancy sensors have been installed in 160 accessible parking bays across the Bayside local government area, so anyone with a valid Mobility Parking Scheme (MPS) permit will find it easier to locate an accessible parking spot.
"This real-time information will help remove barriers and enable individuals of all abilities to navigate the area easily," Bayside mayor Dr Christina Curry said.
Physical Disability Council of NSW chief executive officer, Edward Morris said that limited knowledge of and access to available accessible parking has long disrupted those living with a disability.
"The Park'nPay initiative will support our community to more easily find an accessible parking spot that meets their needs," Mr Morris said.
"It is fantastic to see Bayside Council utilising technology to improve inclusivity across the region," he said.
The locations and live occupancy of Bayside's accessible parking spaces are available on the Park'nPay mobile app, giving drivers the power to search for hundreds of accessible spots with the tap of a button.
The Park'nPay app also has an accessibility mode option where customers with a mobile parking permit can customise their experience to search for accessible parking.
The initiative supports Council's Disability Inclusion Action Plan of 'Building Liveable Cities' and ensures everyone in the community can access parking and other services.
This project was funded by a grant provided by the NSW Department of Customer Service.
More information:
Bayside Council website: https://www.bayside.nsw.gov.au/community/people-disability/parknpay-accessible-parking-app
Park'nPay mobile app: https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/download-the-parknpay-app
Park'nPay Accessibility Portal: https://accessibility.parknpay.nsw.gov.au/
The Park'nPay app has over 220k downloads with 91 pe cent customer satisfaction rating.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.