Bayside installs Accessible Parking sensors

August 15 2023 - 11:00am
Bayside Mayor Dr Christina Curry (right) with Kelley Temple, Policy and Government Relations Manager, and Michael Rabbitt (President) of the Physical Disability Council of NSW.
Bayside Council recently installed sensors in accessible parking spaces, making it easier for motorists to find an accessible space in Bayside using the NSW Government Park'nPay app.

