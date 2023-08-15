Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Matildas' World Cup run

A penalty shootout is the most gruelling and intense end to a football game possible. It's the ultimate test of nerves and composure, a mental test on the end of a physical test after 120 minutes of punishing football.
When Cortnee Vine struck the ball home for the Matildas at the third advantage, it was not just victory that carried the Matildas to their first ever World Cup semi-final. It was a victory for women's sport and for the hopes and dreams of our next generation of female athletes. A decade ago, the Matildas played their matches in front of a few thousand spectators. On Saturday they played in front of a full Brisbane Stadium. The growth has been exponential and carried national fervour to dizzying heights.
I encourage everyone to get down to their local hotel or live site this Wednesday evening to cheer on the Matildas. The Sydney Football Stadium in Moore Park and the Western Sydney Stadium in Parramatta, both built under the previous NSW Liberal government, are operating as free live sites. Wherever you might be on the night, collectively we can become the twelfth player on the pitch to support the Matildas in reaching Sunday's World Cup final.
The Matildas' World Cup run has inspired our next generation of athletes. The previous NSW Liberal government recognised that this inspiration needs to be matched by sporting infrastructure. That's why we delivered programs like the $25 million Female Friendly Community Sport Facilities Program, providing new and redeveloping existing sport facility bathrooms and change rooms and new and upgraded lighting to provide a safe and inclusive environment.
While the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup may have delivered a $3 billion economic boost to NSW, what it's delivered to our young women is priceless. Whichever way the match finishes on Wednesday, the Matildas have left behind a trail of inspiration.
