Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Matildas' World Cup run

When Cortnee Vine struck the ball home for the Matildas at the third advantage, it was not just victory that carried the Matildas to their first ever World Cup semi-final. It was a victory for women's sport and for the hopes and dreams of our next generation of female athletes. A decade ago, the Matildas played their matches in front of a few thousand spectators. On Saturday they played in front of a full Brisbane Stadium. The growth has been exponential and carried national fervour to dizzying heights.