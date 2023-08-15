Olympic ice skating rink plan for Wolli Creek

Wolli Creek will get a $10.7 million Olympic-standard ice skating rink under a plan currently before Bayside Council.
The ice skating rink is planned for the former Legion cabs building at 137A Princes Highway, about 250-metres from Arncliffe Railway Station.
To be called Ice Zoo, the skating rink would cater for up to 400 people and would be open 6am to midnight, seven days a week.
Ice Zoo currently operates an ice rink at 68 Gardeners Road, Mascot and has done so for seven years. The plan is to close that ice rink once the new rink opens at 137A Princes Highway, Wolli Creek.
"The ice rink is a community hub for ice skating, winter sports and is the training ground for future skating Olympians," according to the Statement of Environmental Effects accompanying the development application.
"The ice rink will be the home of four not-for-profit ice skating clubs, all of whom are members of their State and National Sporting Organisations.
"The clubs offer organised training and competitions for their members and help them develop their skills to be better skaters in their chosen discipline.
"The ice rink will operate learn to skate classes to commence young ones and families on the road to being better skaters and/or becoming part of the ice sports.
"There will be general public skating sessions for people to try or have fun skating with friends and family. Skating competitions will be conducted at the ice rink in the various disciplines and this will help in the development pathways of the athletes."
The premises will obtain a Liquor License. When the Liquor License is obtained the operator will liaise with the Local Liquor Accord within the Bayside LGA.
The building will include two levels of basement parking with 80 car spaces.
Apart from the ice rink, other features will include a skate shop , commercial gym, plant and storage rooms, change rooms, hockey player boxes, cafe, skate hire area and party rooms.
"The proposal is considered to be a positive contribution to the built and natural environment in this part of Wolli Creek," the Statement of Environmental Effects concluded.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
