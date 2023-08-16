.
This year, as the St George Leagues Club Photographic Society (Camera Club) celebrates its 60th Birthday, there will be no shortage of photographers to record the happy occasion.
The society launched in August 1963 following the Leagues Club Journal invitation to members interested in forming a photographic club. Our club was then led by Lionel Howes and meetings held at St George.
The club began with prints and slides, which were often monochrome. It has since progressed to include colour and digital mediums.
In 1964 it held its inaugural photographic competition, which has been actively promoted across the years to now constitute a popular monthly event. Members enjoy having their photos critiqued and this allows for the development and implementation of new skills.
Through fundraising activities, the club has been able to purchase photographic equipment including a projector, specialised stands, screens, studio lights and laptops.
Like most other clubs it experienced a downturn in membership and reverted to Zoom meetings during COVID-19. Actively engaging with the public and advertising the club through social media and other forums resulted in membership numbers increasing.
The society in the past 60 years has provided members with a variety of activities such as presentations by industry professionals, displays, competitions and social photographic outings.
Its monthly workshop drop-in meetings are where members share knowledge, set-up studios and facilitate activities to improve photography skills while providing a friendly environment.
This year it hosted an inter-club competition with two other camera clubs.
Members meet the first, third and fourth Thursday of the month at St George Leagues Club at 7.30pm. The club welcomes new members from beginners to experts and everyone in between.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.