Brighton-Le-Sands students have drawn a clear picture of their vision for the future of their area.
Year 6 students from the class of 2022 at Brighton-Le-Sands Public School were invited to produce artworks that expressed their vision for Bicentennial Park, which borders their school and will be upgraded as part of the M6 Stage 1 project.
A selection of the artworks has been enlarged, printed and installed on hoardings that wrap around the construction site at Bicentennial Park, creating an eye-catching piece of public art for the community to enjoy.
The artwork stretches for approximately 400-metres between a public walkway connecting Brighton-Le-Sands Public School to West Botany Street and continuing down part of West Botany Street.
The M6 Stage 1 will connect President Avenue, Kogarah to the M8 at Arncliffe with a four-kilometre tunnel, linking south Sydney to the wider motorway network.
The works will ilnclude new facilities and open space at Rockdale Bicentennial Park including new pedestrian and cycle paths that will link to other active transport routes.
This will include a bridge over President Avenue.
"The students were asked to create a vision for the space for the future of the area after construction," Brighton-Le-Sands Public School acting principal, Tracey McKinniery said.
"Their visions for the area include pen space for family recreation and returning the area to nature that was formerly there.
"It was an enjoyable project for the students to participate in," she said.
"One of the students whose artwork features in the project, the 2022 school captain, Ellie was surprised by the results. She didn't imagine that her artwork would be presented in the way it has.
"I hope the public will come along and see their artwork and enjoy their vision for the future."
A Transport for NSW spokesperson thanked the students for bringing their colour and creativity to this part of the park.
"When the M6 Stage 1 is completed, the students and people across the southern suburbs around Rockdale and Kogarah will be able to enjoy all that a rejuvenated Bicentennial Park has to offer," theTransport for NSW spokesperson said.
The artwork will remain on the temporary hoardings for the remainder of the project, which is expected to be completed at the end of 2025.
The M6 Stage 1 project will revitalise Bicentennial Park with a focus on improving the ecological health of the Rockdale wetlands and creating new recreational spaces for a range of community activities.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
