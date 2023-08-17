Plan for six-storey storage premises on former Darrell Lea site at Kogarah

The site of the former Darrell Lea Chocolates factory at 204 Rocky Point Road, Kogarah will become a six-storey self-storage premises under plans lodged with Bayside Council.
To be operated by Storage King, the building will provide a range of storage units of different sizes for lease on a short-term and long-term basis.
The proposed facility will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The reception will be open 7am to 6pm Monday to Sunday and the building will be open to access by customers 24/7.
There will be two employees including a store manager running the day-to-day operations.
The site access will be from Garrigarrang Avenue and there will be a 16 space car park and three loading bays. There will be security access, fencing and CCTV.
The Floor Space Ratio development standard applying to the site is 1.8:1 or a Gross Floor Area of 5,594.4 square metres. The proposal seeks approval for a Floor Space Ratio of 2.4:1 with a Gross Floor Area of 7,529 square metres, a variation of 30.5 per cent or 1,934.6 square-metres.
The building will be 17.5-metres high, under the height controls for the site of 18-metres.
"The proposed development will have a positive relationship with the adjacent and nearby residential developments," the Statement of Environment Effects states.
"The development is for a use that is beneficial for residents, significantly those in apartment complexes or townhouses who comprise limited storage space. The proposed development provides storage solutions for these individuals.
"It has been designed to be consistent with the character of the existing and future surrounding context and will have a positive relationship with the adjacent residential development.
"The proposed development is suitable for the site and is in the public interest," the SEE concluded.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.