St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/What's On/Food and Drink

Arncliffe coffee roaster Single O takes on bean to bar venture

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 2 2023 - 7:25am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Single O head roaster Dan Nutton at Arncliffe. Picture supplied
Single O head roaster Dan Nutton at Arncliffe. Picture supplied

If you happen to detect a waft of blended coffee and chocolate walking through Arncliffe, you might be surprised to find a roaster busily sifting through thousands of beans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.