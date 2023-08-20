St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Another clean-up after mine landslip pollutes creek running through Royal National Park

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
August 21 2023
Black sludge in Camp Gully Creek following the landslip in early August. Picture by James McCormack, Wild magazine.
Environmental groups are calling for tough action from the state government following another pollution incident at the Peabody Metropolitan Colliery at Helensburgh.

