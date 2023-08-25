Riverwood Hornets to perform at D-Day Commemoration Service in Normandy, France

The cadets of the Australian Air League Riverwood Hornets have been invited to represent Australia in Normandy, France next year for the Commemoration Service for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
June 6, 1944, known as D-Day, marked the Allied Invasion of German occupied France and the beginning of the Liberation of Europe from the Nazi tyranny.
In June, 2024, 80 years later, the D-Day Commemoration Committee will commemorate WWII and 80 years of Liberation, while saluting America's war veterans.
Historic Programs, a US national commemorate partner, is helping to organise the service and has invited the Riverwood squadron of the Australian Air League, known as the Riverwood Hornets, to perform at the commemoration service.
The invitation follows the participation of the Australian Air League Riverwood Hornets Marching Band in the 78th Anniversary Pearl Harbour Memorial Parade on December 7, 2019.
They were the first Australian band to ever have performed in the annual parade in Hawaii which commemorates the bombing of Pearl Harbour by Japanese forces.
Extending the invitation to attend the D-Day ceremony to the Riverwood Hornets, Historic Programs head, Earl Hurrey, US Marine Corps (retired) said, "This invitation is based on your unit's outstanding professionalism and your standing in the community.
"The Riverwood Squadron students have our highest respect for their professionalism and dedication to our veterans."
Chris Bailey, Officer Commanding the Riverwood Squadron of the Australian Air League said the invitation was a direct result of them performing at Pearl Harbour.
"I don't know why but they took a shine to us," Mr Bailey said.
"We performed with bands from the US Marine Corps and even before we left Pearl Harbour we were asked if we would consider performing with them in Normandy.
"This will be the last time they will be officially bringing WWII veterans. This one being the 80th anniversary, it will be the biggest."
The Riverwood Hornets are well-known for their participation at many Anzac Day services both locally and in the city.
"On the D-Day anniversary we have been asked to represent Australia," Mr Bailey said. "There will be a number of performances at the American Cemetery in Brittany on June 6, 2024 and the Normandy American Cemetery on June 7 where mass bands will be performing the Hymn to the Fallen.
"On June 8 the D-Day Memorial Parade will be held at Sainte-Mere-Eglise, the first town that was liberated by the Amerians after the D-Day landing."
Mr Bailey said there are about 70 members of the Riverwood Hornets, aged nine-years and upwards.
"Its wonderful for our cadets to be involved not just with the anniversary but for the historic connection with the Australians who fought at D-Day, mostly in Bomber Command," Mr Bailey said.
"It's an historic trip. More than anything we have done before, this trip has quite a significance. It's a great honour."
The Riverwood Hornets will be holding a squadron band concert, on September 16 ,2023, at the Mortdale RSL Club to raise funds to attend the D-Day Commemoration Service in France.
Tickets are $25.
Details: Chris Bailey on 0414 467 987.
