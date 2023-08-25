St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Riverwood Hornets to perform at D-Day Commemoration Service in Normandy, France

By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 25 2023 - 11:51am, first published 11:30am
The cadets of the Australian Air League Riverwood Hornets have been invited to represent Australia in Normandy, France next year for the Commemoration Service for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

