Surfers are often the first responders when someone gets into trouble in the water.
A survey found 63 per cent believe they have saved a life.
Recognition of this situation led to the development by Surf Life Saving NSW of the Surfers Rescue 24/7 course, which teaches surfers skills to help in emergencies.
A free Surfers Rescue 24/7 course will be run at Cronulla beach on October 7, from 9am to 12.30pm, and registrations are open.
The course, sponsored by Cronulla RSL Memorial Club, consists of two components:
Surfing NSW's head of water safety programs Matt Lawson said during the last four years about 10,000 people have been trained.
"We have got lots of people with testimonials, including videos, telling how the course has helped them in rescues," he said.
"There are specific techniques for using surfboard to best advantage. We also teach people how to look after themselves."
Surfing Sutherland Shire director and marine safety advocate Brad Whittaker praised Cronulla RSL for its support.
"Our local volunteers lifesavers and council lifeguards do an outstanding job, however, local surfers are often in the water at remote locations, before patrol times and outside of seasonal swimming periods," he said.
"It is also not uncommon for a Good Samaritan to attempt to assist in a water rescue, only to get into difficulty themselves. That is where the training provided in the Surfers Rescue 24/7 course is so essential"
Whittaker was part of the initial consultation team with Surfing NSW when the rescue techniques were developed. He explained that surfers are trained to use their knowledge of the surf zone along with their surfboard to perform rescues.
Cronulla RSL Club chief executive Sue McNeill said, "We all know surfers are in the water 365 days a year from dawn until dusk and are most often the first to assist in emergencies".
"Only four per cent of all beaches patrolled by professional and volunteer lifeguards," she said.
"Surfers are our biggest asset when saving lives and the techniques taught have been proven to save lives using the ready-made rescue tools already on hand......your surfboard!
"Less than 10 per cent of all Australians are trained in CPR."
