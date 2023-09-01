The annual Beachside Dash is about to dig its heels in, with the whistle blowing on September 10.
The event, which marks its 16th year in 2023, is the biggest annual fundraiser for the St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation.
It encourages people of all ages and physical ability to walk, jog or run two, five or 10 kilometres along the beach, starting at Peter Depena Reserve, Dolls Point.
Long-time ambassadors former St George Ilawarra Dragon Jason Nightingale and champion triathlete Craig Alexander are once again stepping up for the cause.
This year two new faces join them - former Georges River Mayor Kevin Greene and 2GB Drive presenter and television journalist Chris O'Keefe.
Mr Greene has supported SSMRF for many years, through golf days and charity walks, raising thousands of dollars for medical research.
As a child growing up in St George, Mr O'Keefe, was treated by SSMRF Patron Professor John Edmonds at St George Hospital for juvenile arthritis, and reached out to SSMRF offering his support.
"I was always thankful and never forgot it," Mr O'Keefe said. "I'm no Karl Stefanovic but I think I have some kind of a profile where I could help."
He has also taken on the 'LUV YOUR GUT' challenge - a four-week health program encouraging participants to eat the recommended 30+ plant-based foods.
There will be a barbecue, food, coffee and family entertainment on the day, with funds going towards the vital research being done at St George and Sutherland hospitals.
Sponsors include Club Central, Sydney Airport, St George Leagues Club, Ramsgate RSL, Novotel Brighton Beach, Austbrokers SPT and Caringbah Rotary.
