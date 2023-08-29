St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Man charged over alleged sexual assault of teenage girl at Penshurst

Updated August 29 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:08pm
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse Squad and St George Police Area Command commenced an investigation after a 14-year-old teenage girl contacted police and reported she was sexually assaulted by a man - not known to her - yesterday, Monday August 28.
A man has been charged with child sex offences after a teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Sydney's southwest.

Local News

