Man charged over alleged sexual assault of teenage girl at Penshurst

A man has been charged with child sex offences after a teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Sydney's southwest.
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse Squad and St George Police Area Command commenced an investigation after a 14-year-old teenage girl contacted police and reported she was sexually assaulted by a man - not known to her - yesterday, Monday August 28.
Police attended a park at Penshurst a short time later and established a crime scene.
Following extensive inquiries, detectives attended a nearby home about 5pm, where they arrested a 46-year-old man.
He was taken to Kogarah Police Station and charged with five offences, including produce child abuse material, aggravated sexual intercourse child more than 14 years and under 16 years, and use child over 14 years to make child abuse material.
He was refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court later today (Tuesday, August 29), where he was formally bail refused to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, October 26, 2023.
