St George dads showed off their moves and grooves at a Father's Day event hosted by Miss Fisher's Ballet Academy, Rockdale.
Fathers whose daughters train at the academy were special guests at a 'dance with dad' lesson.
Every day during the week, dads have been taking part in a ballet class with their children.
"These types of events are really special for our ballet community as it brings people together," Academy Director Amy Fisher, said.
"It also gives parents an insight into how much work their kids put into their ballet classes, while sharing a special moment with their child."
Narwee dad James Beavis was one of the fathers who joined the dancing.
"I was so proud of my daughter as I clumsily danced along side her," he said. "It was a lasting memory and a special time of connection with my daughter".
Andrew Wong of Kogarah also had a go. "I now have a new appreciation of how difficult ballet is," he said.
Bosko Ilic of Bexley added that being able to share the experience with his two daughters meant a lot "because they're at a special age where dancing dad is cool and funny."
The dance studio won 'most outstanding dance studio' in St George in 2023.
