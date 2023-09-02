St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch
Our Places

Miss Fishers Ballet Academy Rockdale invites dads to dance for Father's Day

EK
By Eva Kolimar
September 3 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dads dance with their daughters at Miss Fisher's Ballet Academy, Rockdale, for a Father's Day event. Narwee dad James Beavis tries the class. Picture supplied
Dads dance with their daughters at Miss Fisher's Ballet Academy, Rockdale, for a Father's Day event. Narwee dad James Beavis tries the class. Picture supplied

St George dads showed off their moves and grooves at a Father's Day event hosted by Miss Fisher's Ballet Academy, Rockdale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.