St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

St George Business Chamber outlines vision for the future

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 30 2023 - 10:01am, first published 9:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The St George Business Chamber presented the new executive committee to the local business community last night and outlined their vision for the future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.