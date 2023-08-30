Four forums will be held in September to help residents of Sutherland Shire and Illawarra prepare for the bushfire season.
State MP for Heathcote, Maryanne Stuart, will host the events, which will involve representatives from the Rural Fire Service, SES, NSW Ambulance, police, Fire and Rescue NSW and National Parks and Wildlife Service.
Ms Stuart said Wollongong City Council would be represented at the Illawarra forums, but Sutherland Shire Council had declined to attend the meetings in the shire.
The schedule is:
"The forums aim to bring all the emergency services involved in a bushfire emergency, into the one room, to explain what their role is," Ms Stuart said.
"It is also a great opportunity to hear from those services - particularly the RFS - regarding the best way to prepare for a bushfire emergency."
Email heathcote@parliament.nsw.gov.au or call (02) 9548 0144 to RSVP to one of the forums.
RSVPs are not required, but are advised.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.